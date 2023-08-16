Apica raises $10 million and acquires US-based LOGIQ.AI

Apica, a Stockholm-based provider of load testing and web performance monitoring tools, for IT, DevOps, and monitoring teams announced a strategic move today as it unveiled its definitive agreement to acquire the California-based LOGIQ.AI, a start-up specializing in observability data fabric.

This news of the acquisition arrives in tandem with Apica's announcement of a $10 million investment via longstanding supporters including Industrifonden, SEB Foundation, and Oxx.

Bolstered by both transactions, Apica plans to continue delivering its array of observability solutions, as well as ramp up novel capabilities in the ensuing months, specifically targeting enterprise clientele.

The Razor's Edge

IT teams are increasingly navigating the delicate balancing act between standardization and cost efficiency, while simultaneously being tasked with consolidating monitoring tools, services, and network cost centers.

Looking to meet this challenge head-on, Apica's acquisition of LOGIQ.AI, coupled with the announced funding, means that the company can offer active observability, streamlined root cause analysis, and sophisticated data management solutions.

Apica CEO Mthias Thomsen comments:

“We are determined to address the need for low-cost infinite storage and observability to support businesses with relevant, actionable data. With the acquisition of LOGIQ.AI and the additional funding, we will deliver 'Active Observability' that combines observability and synthetic monitoring into a proactive platform to plug data gaps and put business data in context.”

A Rising Tide Lifts All Boats

As of Q3 of this year, Apica's Ascent platform will be fortified with the integration of LOGIQ.AI, giving users a high degree of control over their data pipelines, and offering a comprehensive information overview in on centralized location.

Serving as an indexing tool, Apica's solutions aggregate data including logs, traces, network packets, etc. from multiple sources and aims to improve data quality by trimming off excess data and offering enrichments.

Apica CPO Jason Haworth concludes: