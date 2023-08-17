Comptek Solutions secures €8M Series A funding for semiconductor tech expansion

Finnish semiconductor firm Comptek Solutions has raised €8 million in a Series A funding round which includes participation from the EIC Fund and LIFTT S.p.A.

The company is a spin-out of University of Turku, it was founded in June 2017 by CTO Jouko Lång and CEO Vicente Calvo Alonso. The fresh funding will see the company grow as it expands its team and extends its technology portfolio.

Comptek Solutions says that its Kontrox technology ‘will be adding further growth opportunities to the market in enabling more reliable, power-efficient, and affordable devices through its integrated passivation solutions on a global scale’.

“Passivation is an essential factor of advanced optoelectronic chip manufacturing and Comptek Solutions is a key driver in this crucial niche. Their solution disrupts the value chain by introducing a novel processing technology that enables unprecedented levels of chip efficiency and helps to significantly reduce production costs. We are thrilled by the promising outlook their game-changing technologies present to the global compound semiconductor market and are therefore pleased to have the opportunity of investing in this passivation-specialised tech-innovator,” says Pierluigi Freni, Project Manager of LIFTT S.p.A.

“Closing this investment round is a very important stepstone in our path towards wider market entry and scale-up of the company. In these first years, despite limited resources, we have made crucial developments to validate our technology and its fit into important semiconductor applications such as optoelectronics and power electronics. Thanks to our commitment to continued R&D excellence and creating value for customers through our technology and innovation, we have generated a solid customer base and are now set to roll out our first full turnkey solutions for passivation of edge emitting lasers using the company’s proprietary passivation technique and custom-built equipment," says Vicente Calvo Alonso, CEO and co-founder of Comptek Solutions.