Electric Sheep raises $500K to enhance AI-driven post-production VFX platform

The London-based start-up's solution, Spotlight, simplifies background removal, saving significant time and costs
Fiona Alston 1 hour ago
London-based AI visual effects start-up Electric Sheep has developed a solution, Spotlight, to streamline post-production in the film and television industry. Its cloud and AI platform is a  rotoscoping tool which allows ‘flawless background removal’ giving visual effects editors more scope to make key adjustments. 

Currently, this method of editing is done manually where editors cut around foregrounds frame-by-frame in a process which can take around six hours for one second of footage and costs the industry over $1.5 billion per year

“Electric Sheep's cutting-edge cloud and AI platform is poised to revolutionise several core VFX workflows. They're taking a smart and pragmatic approach to accelerate some of the most tedious post-production tasks,” says Steven Sullivan, Partner at Spatial Capital and former Senior Technology Officer of LucasFilm.

The start-up has raised an oversubscribed Pre-seed funding round of $500,000. The round was led by Dasein Capital and includes Spatial Capital and Look AI Ventures. Funds will be used to 'build and enhance' Spotlight. 

“We are excited to partner with three investors with considerable experience in AI, VFX, and building at scale,” says Gary Palmer, CEO at Electric Sheep. “Flawless background removal negates the need for onset green screens, empowering creatives to capture the energy of the scene without compromising the final image.”

