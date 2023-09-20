£512M raised so far by NCSC For Startups community as it brings five more into the fold

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), together with Plexal, has revealed the next cohort of startups from across the UK to the NCSC For Startups programme. Five new cybersecurity startups join the line-up and will be taken through the twelve-week programmes as they bid to solve the biggest cybersecurity challenges facing the UK.

To date, those who have come before, over 60 businesses, forming the NCSC for Startups community have raised, collectively, £512 million in funding and those startups have created over 1,600 new jobs. The programme, which includes partnerships with Plexal, Deloitte, CyNam, Hub8 and QA was first established in 2017.

“The startup economy is thriving but being an entrepreneur can often feel like a lonely job. With NCSC for Startups, we’re giving startups unparalleled access to experts from within the government as well as industry to shape how cyber products are developed – ensuring they’re purpose-built to solve the challenges we face,” says Saj Huq, CCO and head of innovation at Plexal.

Meet the new cohort

Acubed.IT is committed to supporting the public sector to ensure the UK’s ever-evolving cyber security is a top priority, providing a novel security product for solving complex cross-domain problems.

Coc00n is providing a unique suite of cyber security protections that wrap around the mobile devices of high-risk and high-profile individuals, generating comprehensive digital privacy and security.

Cyber Tzar is delivering cyber resilience with its online Cyber Risk Management platform. Providing dynamic, data-driven insights, it empowers businesses with effective remediation pathways through empirical vulnerability scanning, cyber security profiling and scoring.

MemCrypt is taking a new approach to prevent and reduce the impact of ransomware attacks by supporting the recovery of encrypted data to remove the need to pay any ransom.

RevEng.AI is building foundational AI models for understanding the contents and behaviour of software supply chains.

