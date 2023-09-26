Finematter's €2.6M funding injection bolsters circularity in the jewelry industry

Today, jewellery marketplace Finematter announced the successful second close of its Seed round, bringing the total raised to €2.6 million.

Founded in 2021 in London, Finematter is an online marketplace connecting customers with over 150 independent jewellers. The platform enables customers to order, repair, remodel, and recycle real jewellery, allowing them to work with vetted, skilled jewellers.

A commitment to circular principles underpins the work, and all jewellery transacted through the platform is issued with a digital certificate, documenting the full life-cycle of a piece of jewellery and enabling circularity.

And it's an industry ripe for sustainability. While gold, a primary material in jewellery production, is infinitely recyclable without any loss of quality, less than one-third of the global gold supply is currently recycled.

Finematter aims to change this narrative and promote a sustainable approach to jewellery consumption and production.

Caroline Chalmer, founder and CEO of Finematter, shared:

“We are absolutely thrilled and grateful to be backed by such an incredible group of investors. They, as we do, believe that we have a unique opportunity to create a category-defining company, which can make a difference for the many thousands of independent creatives in the jewellery industry, as well as a blueprint for a truly circular business model. This funding will enable us to develop our platform further, expand our network of jewellers, and create a lasting impact on the circularity of the jewellery space."

Renowned tech founders and industry veterans exclusively backed the round, sharing Finematter's vision of promoting circularity and transparency in the jewellery market.

The seed round includes contributions from various angel investors such as Heini Zachariassen (Vivino), Christine de Wendel (Zalando/Sunday), Jeppe Rindom (Pleo), Dino Patti (Playdead/Jumpship), Peder Micheal Pruzan-Jørgensen (Pandora's Sustainability board), and participation from existing shareholder Heartcore Capital - with 46 percent of investors being female.

Their support not only brings substantial financial backing to Finematter but also bolsters the company's position with invaluable expertise from seasoned experts.

Lead image: Mr Autthaporn Pradidpong.