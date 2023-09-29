Blacklane receives Series F investment from SIXT to expand premium mobility options

Today, global chauffeur service Blacklane received an undisclosed Series F investment in partnership with mobility provider SIXT.

Blacklane offers airport transfers, city-to-city commutes, in-city mobility options, and chauffeur services by the hour in over 50 countries globally, either pre-booked or on-demand.

Headquartered in Bayern, Germany, SIXT offers mobility services across the fields of car rental, car sharing, ride-hailing and car subscriptions.

As part of the partnership, Blacklane’s chauffeur services will be available via the SIXT app in the US and other international markets in 2024, offering Blacklane as an additional premium mobility option on the platform.

The partnership will also leverage SIXT’s fleet capabilities and connected services, offering guests and chauffeur partners an even broader choice of vehicles and services.

SIXT joins notable investors such as Mercedes Benz Mobility, Al Fahim Group, Gargash Group, b2venture and Alstin Capital.

According to Nico Gabriel, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at SIXT:

“We at SIXT are committed to providing premium mobility solutions in car rental, carsharing, subscription, and ride-hailing services. We welcome Blacklane as an additional valued partner in our mobility ecosystem and look forward to jointly creating synergies for our business with this partnership.”

Dr. Jens Wohltorf, CEO and Co-Founder of Blacklane, shared:

“We are thrilled to win SIXT as our partner and investor in this funding round. Their extensive experience in the ground transportation and travel industry, combined with our expertise in premium chauffeur services, create a powerful bond that will drive both companies global growth and innovation and solidify Blacklane’s position as industry leader.”

The investment marks the second closing of Blacklane’s series F funding, providing Blacklane with a significant million euro investment at a valuation roughly 50 percent higher than the previous one from 2020.

Blacklane is also backed by Mercedes-Benz Mobility and Gargash Group, driving Blacklane’s growth in the Middle East.

The funding round will also contribute to Blacklane’s expansion goals and support its commitment to deliver 15 percent of its rides with electric vehicles by year-end 2023, and 50 percent by 2025. The company is also offsetting all rides back to its founding in 2011.