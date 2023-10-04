Ukraine's Trinetix plans LatAm expansion after $10M investment

This week Ukraine-founded product development company Trinetix announced today it has secured $10 million in funding from the Kyiv-based investment fund Hypra.

Trinetix is a digital product partner to enterprises and fast-growing brands, empowering forward-thinking leaders to bring impactful ideas to digital reality.

Since its launch in 2011, it has completed over 2,000 client engagements, including multi-billion dollar enterprises such as Coca-Cola, P&G, ExxonMobil, and McDonald's, unlocking more than $4 billion in revenue for its diverse client base.

The company employs over 850 industry professionals across its headquarters in Nashville, United States, and various European offices.

Sasha Strozhemin, Co-Founder and CEO of Trinetix, shared:

"With 12 years of market experience, Trinetix has built a diverse list of industry-leading clients. We've achieved this by providing a quality service led by our team of more than 850 industry experts. We have committed to strengthening our partners' bottom lines over growing our balance sheets, with over 80 percent of our workforce made up of senior-level talent.

The company has earned a customer retention rate of 85 percent.

Strozhemin goes on to assert:

"Taking our origins in Ukraine, our team initially operated within the country before strategically expanding into both the EU and the US in recent years. Therefore, entering into the LatAm market will allow us to diversify the team of global tech talent further and better cater to our clients' needs. And that's just the beginning — we intend to triple our company size in the next four years and become a $1 billion brand within the decade."

This strategic funding will enable Trinitex to complete its expansion into Latin America to enhance operations for its North American customers and grow its presence in the Latam market. It will also further diversify its top-tier tech talent team, currently distributed across Ukraine, the EU, and the US.

"Trinetix's dedication to innovation is second to none, and we're thrilled to join them on their journey to the top.

With a dynamic roster of clients, a resilient global team, and an impressive track record of success, we are confident that Trinetix will most definitely continue providing results that will benefit itself, its investors, partners, and its global workforce," stated Igor Pertsiya, Managing Partner at Hypra.

