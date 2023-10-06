Sasha Astafyeva and Don Hoang exit Atomico amid new market reality

While Atomico is in the final stages of completing two new funds that are 30 percent larger than their predecessors, securing $1.1 billion of a projected $1.35 billion fund, Tech.eu has learned that as a consequence of the new market reality of longer fundraising and deployment cycles, both Sasha Astafyeva and Don Hoang have left the firm.

We’ve seen a number of VC firms across the US, Sequoia and Y Combinator, for example, part ways with staff as of late as activity times lengthen, e.g. what once was a standard three-year fundraising cycle can now be viewed with three to five-year lead times.

Atomico is not the first European VC firm to adjust to this new market reality, as London-based Anthemis Group shed 16 employees in late April of this year.

After departing Felix Capital where she served as a Principal, Sasha Astafyeva joined Atomico in the role of Partner in April 2020 and headed up the firm’s consumer space investments, taking the lead on deals with speedy grocery Zapp and IVF insurance provider Gaia.

After serving four years as Uber’s director of business in Amsterdam, three years as VP of global business at Revolut, and two years as a scout for Sequoia, Don Hoang joined Atomico in March of 2022. During his one and three-quarter-year tenure with Atomico, Don led investments across venture and growth-stage companies, namely the Norwegian AML startup Strise’s $10.8 million Series A round announced just one month ago.

When asked for comment, an Atomico spokesperson stated: