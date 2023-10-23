WSense raise €9M for underwater wireless communication 'harnessing the ocean's untapped potential'

Italian IoT startup WSense has developed a kind of wifi for under the sea. The spin-out from Sapienza University in Rome has raised a €9 million funding round which was led by SWEN Blue Ocean. CDP Ventures, RunwayFBU, Axon Capital Partners, Katapult Ocean, CoreAngels Climate and Moonstone also got in on the investment action.

WSense’s patented technology gives way to wireless communication underwater, opening itself up to a wealth of use cases including critical infrastructure monitoring, energy transition, real-time environmental monitoring and sustainable data-driven aquaculture.

The technology enables the collection of underwater data, imperative to the future of our oceans and the fight against climate change.

The fresh funding will allow WSense to boost international expansion and pursue rapid growth as it targets Europe and the Middle East. Having already acquired international customers, the firm counts Leroy, Leonardo, Saipem and the National Oceanography Centre on its customer roster.

“Thanks to our ability in enabling technologies that were previously impossible in the marine environment, along with our ability to develop cutting-edge solutions, I believe WSense is well positioned to make a positive impact to our planet. We are in fact developing partnerships that consolidate us in emerging areas such as marine renewable energy, submarine autonomous robotics, and infrastructure security and surveillance," says Chiara Petrioli, co-founder and CEO.

"As early-stage investors within the Aker Group, our unique ecosystem amplifies the speed and scope at which Wsense can deploy and refine its innovations. This strategic collaboration is more than an investment; it's a partnership aimed at harnessing the ocean's untapped potential," says Sagar Chandna, Senior Partner and CTO at RunwayFBU.

Lead image: via Wsense. Photo: Uncredited.