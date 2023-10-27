I4d Ventures raises €16M for Pre-seed fund supporting frontier technologies

Paris-based I4d Ventures has raised €16 million for its Pre-seed fund. The fund will support ‘new frontier technologies’ like AI, climate, healthcare and computer vision.

The startups in its portfolio include compensation tracker Amalia.io and mobility startup Ayes.

Backing founders at the pre-seed and seed stages with initial investments ranging from €200,000 to €500,000 Id4 Ventures says it is committed to supporting the European early-stage ecosystem via three key verticals; direct investment fund, early-stage centric fund-of-funds, and co-investment vehicles exclusively available to its investors.

‘We are tremendously grateful to all of our investors for supporting in raising this fund. This demonstrates once again that Europe's early-stage scene is gaining the recognition it deserves’ I4d Ventures said in its statement.

It also says it has plans to launch a micro-fund soon, so watch this space!

