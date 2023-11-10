Technique Solaire's €200M investment boosts solar and biogas infrastructure

Technique Solaire, a French outfit engaged in the distribution of photovoltaic energy for individuals and businesses, has raised €200 million in a new funding round.

The investment is provided by existing backers Bpifrance and Groupe Crédit Agricole and is aimed at helping the 15-year-old company scale operations, R&D efforts, and amplify its international footprint.

If it can be covered

Founded in 2008, The Technique Solaire Group deploys solar photovoltaic and biogas infrastructures, operating some 450 MWp of photovoltaic energy across a variety of installations including new buildings, rooftops, carports, ground-mounted solar installations, etc.. In other words, if it can be covered, Technique Solaire can put a solar panel on it and manage the distribution of the power it harnesses.

Agrivoltaics

The Technique Solaire Group counts 45 percent (200 MWp) of its solar assets operating on farms and a aviary solutions. In addition to generating renewable energy, the Group’s solutions provide farmers with 21st-century tools, thereby enabling them to better adapt to an increasingly variable climate alongside improving the welfare of stock.

In addition to solar energy utilisation, the Group established a subsidiary organisation, Technique Biogaz in 2014 and operates 3 biogas plants in France with a capacity of over 330 Nm3/h from methane production.

According to the firm, this process generates 100 percent renewable green gas as well as making better use of agricultural waste.

€4 billion by 2030

In total, Technique Solaire intends to put €4 billion to use by 2030, €3 billion of which is earmarked for its home market and accelerating the production of renewable energy, photovoltaic solar energy, and biogas. Ultimately, this goal should prevent 5 million tons of CO² emissions by 2030.

To achieve its goal, Technique Solaire wants to double its workforce, recruiting over 200 new employees by 2030, focusing on engineers, salespeople, plant managers, and site supervisors.

On the investment and future plans, Technique Solaire co-founders Julien Fleury, Lionel Themine, and Thomas de Moussac shared in a statement released earlier today:

“This new funding round is a major milestone in the entrepreneurial adventure we have been building for 15 years. “Faced with the growing need for renewable energies, we are putting our know-how and our spirit of partnership at the service of the energy and agricultural transitions. “We share the same vision of sustainable growth with our long-standing partners, whom we thank for their continued trust and support. "Together, and with the support and commitment of our employees, we are going to accelerate our growth in France and internationally to decarbonize the economy and contribute to the development of territories.”

Lead image: Photo by Katrien Van crombrugghe