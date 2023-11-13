Northzone Backs Solvimon with €9 Million for Advanced Billing Solutions

Today Utrecht bill platform provider Solvimon, announced it has raised €9 million in seed funding.

Founded by former Adyen VPs, Solvimon’s platform overcomes the common barriers to implementing flexible pricing.

It empowers mid to large businesses to easily operationalise modern pricing methods, such as ‘usage-based’, where customers pay only for what they consume as well as hybrid models combining usage-based and traditional, user-based subscriptions.

Businesses can model complex pricing plans, monitor invoices in real-time and unlock insights into product usage to identify opportunities for revenue expansion and customer retention.

Operational across the entire monetisation process, streamlines billing and will unlock key business insights.

Kim Verkooij, co-founder and CEO of Solvimon, comments:

“While there has been innovation in pricing and metering solutions, businesses are still underserved. Their options are patching together point solutions or entering the expensive and time-consuming process of building a homegrown billing solution.

The funding is raised from Northzone and select business angels. Michiel Kotting, a partner at Northzone comments:

There is a clear need for a flexible, yet end-to-end billing platform. We’re really happy to be partnering with the Northzone team. They have studied the space deeply and understand the scale and urgency of the problem we’re solving. Their conviction meant that we could close the round in just two weeks and get back to building the business.”

The seed round will assist with expanding the team and accelerate its go-to-market.

Lead image: Solvimon team. Photo: Uncredited.