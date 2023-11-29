Unchained Robotics raises €5.5 M to unlock the future of automation

Today German startup United Robotics advanced its goal to make plug-and-play robotics accessible in industry with a €5.5 million raise. It brings the company's funding to €7.7 million.

Robotics and automation technology can support and compensate for the lack of skilled workers. However, for German SMEs in particular, automation technology is often too high a barrier to entry. Unchained Robotics wants to change this with its simple, transparent, independent automation solution.

Unchained Robotics offers plug-and-play automation solutions that can automate logistics and metalworking processes in factories within a few hours.

Its automation platform covers over a dozen robotics manufacturers, finally offering SMEs broad-based access to standard robotics.

Mladen Milicevic, Co-Founder of Unchained Robotics, shared:

"With the MalocherBot, we have created a unique product that not only makes plug & play automation possible, but is already in use worldwide after just a few weeks. Thanks to our software platform, the MalocherBot can automate common manual processes in logistics and metalworking in just a few hours. With our online platform, we have proven that the search and selection for automation can be made easier, faster and better. With the MalocherBot, we are now showing that every factory worldwide can use robotics and automation."

Future Industry Ventures, a joint venture between SBI Holdings and Redstone, led the round.

It also includes Teklas Ventures, vent.io, and existing investors BORN2GROW, Archimedes New Ventures, the OWL technology fund managed by EnjoyVenture, and multiple business angels such as Christian Hülsewig (Schüttflix), Marek Lehmann, Eike Klein (both u+i ventures), and Reinhard Rabenstein.

Moritz Schwarz, VC Principal at SBI, shared:

"Unchained Robotics impressed us with their understanding of SMEs and their development in recent years. Their automation platform and the MalocherBot clearly show the way towards the democratisation of automation. With a global customer network, the company has impressively demonstrated that it can help companies in the long term."

Unchained Robotics aims to use the investment to expand its sales and services and to serve the booming demand for its new MalocherBot into a broader range of applications.

Lead image: Mladen Milicevic and Kevin Freise, Unchained Robotics. Photo: Uncredited.