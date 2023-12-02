Startups should have a seat at the policy table, not on the menu

Startups can be at the forefront of economic recovery, job creation, and a more sustainable future. They are the most innovative actors in the economy and an economic force to be reckoned with. However, while they are the giants of the future, they are more often than not overlooked in policymaking.

In the last five years alone, startups have been met with a tidal wave of digital regulation. While well-intentioned, overregulation often creates a hostile environment for innovative businesses by implementing market barriers and imposing additional operating and compliance costs.

The 2024 European Union Elections offer an opportunity to reverse this trend by ensuring that startups have a seat at the policy table so that Europe can build smart regulations and at the vanguard of startup innovation.

Allied for Startups and its Members have published its EU Election Startup Manifesto, a standard with which startup communities and leaders will evaluate the success of any candidate, party, or group seeking a leading role in a democratic Europe in 2024.

While these policy prescriptions are a baseline of the needs of the growing entrepreneurial communities of Europe, support for these entrepreneurs and job creators must be aligned with an acknowledgment of the need for further investment in diversity, equity, and inclusion.

This integrated approach is likely the most effective pathway toward ensuring Europe's continued growth and economic success.

What do startups need from policymakers?

Policymakers must embrace strategies and initiatives that will foster a growth-oriented environment for startups to deliver on the digital and green transitions as promised.

Hence, we propose a variety of actions, including:

Appointing a dedicated Commissioner for Digital Entrepreneurship, in order to simplify and harmonise all regulation that affects startups in a single place.

Introducing a startup and scale-up test for legislation, essential to creating regulatory frameworks that startups can not only comply with but thrive under.

Streamlining talent acquisition through an efficient EU-wide startup visa and simplifying regulatory processes with an EU company status.

Startups advocate for a harmonised level-playing field that allows them to innovate, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding net neutrality, fortifying the Digital Single Market, and strong research, investment and digital skills framework to nurture a competitive and thriving ecosystem.

What are startups’ expectations across EU institutions?

Startups’ expectations across EU institutions extend to the creation of dedicated groups and teams within the institutions, integrating startup perspectives into relevant deliberations, nominating counterparts, and emphasizing startups and SMEs in official titles.

Effectively, having a seat at every policy table.

While a new Parliament is on the ballot next year, startups recognize the importance of and positive outlook for all EU institutions to build a sustainable, lucrative future for European startups.

Prioritising startups' needs during this election season holds the potential to transform Europe into an environment where innovation thrives, startups prosper, and Europe secures a prominent role in the global entrepreneurial landscape.

With these 10 items at the forefront of voter outreach and discussion, Europe can re-emphasise its commitment to building a strong startup community and lead the global economy.

Lead image via Allied for Startups.