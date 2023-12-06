QuantaMap secures €1.4M funding to enhance quantum chip production

Today Dutch quantum technologies startup QuantaMap has secured €1.4 million in early-stage funding to improve the production of quantum computer chips.

Quantum chips are complex and difficult to produce. When they do not work as well as they should (and often don't), there is no way to find out why, which component failed, and how to improve the production processes. This is one of the major roadblocks to scaling quantum chips.

Founded in November 2022, QuantaMap has developed a novel microscope, allowing quantum researchers and chip manufacturers to inspect each chip closely to ensure and improve its quality.

QuantaMap CEO, Johannes Jobst explained:

"Imagine if every quantum researcher and manufacturer had a finely tuned compass to navigate the uncharted quantum landscape of their chips; that's what we are creating."

The company combines specifically tailored cryogenic scanning technology with quantum sensors, finely tuned to the specific issues that affect quantum chip performance and production yields, particularly around identifying the origin of losses and impurities at the nanometer scale.

This is done by imaging local temperature rise, electric currents, and magnetic fields. It all happens at low temperatures to ensure the operating conditions of the chip are maintained during imaging.

"Our unique sensors, IP and cutting-edge, quantum-first approach put us years ahead of any emerging competitive techniques," says Jobst.

QuantaMap aims to become the backbone of chip R&D and quality assurance in the quantum computing industry; the standard for ensuring that every qubit on every chip performs optimally. The startup also sees potential in helping the traditional semiconductor industry embrace cryogenic computing technology in data centres.

"We are convinced that our technology will be instrumental for making good on the promises of quantum computing, enabling the societal advances that quantum technology can deliver," says Jobst.

Dutch quantum technologies investment fund Quantum Delta NL (QDNL) Participations led the funding round, which, combined with a grant provided by the Quantum Delta NL foundation, will be used to develop the technology and scale production capabilities further as the startup prepares to go to market.

Ton van 't Noordende, managing director of QDNL Participations, shared: