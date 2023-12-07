Dutch renewable energy investor Return secures a second €100M growth equity investment

Today Dutch renewable energy investor Return announced that it has recently closed a second €100 million growth equity investment.

The company focuses on advancing several gigawatts of solar and energy storage capacity development in Europe, through both existing portfolio companies and new investments.

The company recently invested in utility-scale energy storage developer SemperPower, Lion Storage, a developer of a 350 MW energy storage project in Zeeland, and a pipeline of over 500 MW in concrete projects throughout the Netherlands.

The new €100 million funding will mainly be focused on project development of energy storage.

Having already been active in Spain and the Netherlands, Return is now officially entering the German and Belgian markets. Following its expansion into Germany and Belgium, the next step will be to extend its presence to the entirety of the European market.

Hartenlust Group assumes the lead investor role with a minority share, reaffirming its confidence in Return.

Xeno Grimmelt, Founder and Partner at Hartenlust Group, shared:

“We are exceptionally pleased with this investment in Return. Our past collaboration with the Return team has been very positive, and we have great confidence in their capabilities. This investment represents a strategic blend of project development, infrastructure, and energy transition opportunities, aligning perfectly with our vision for sustainable and impactful ventures.”

Willem-Jan Schutte, CEO at Return, says:

“We are grateful for the trust and support extended by our investors. This second €100 million investment marks a significant milestone for Return, and we are excited about the opportunities this brings. We are fully committed to accelerating the energy transition by developing assets and supporting European entrepreneurial teams. With the group of investors now involved in Return we anticipate great achievements together.”

Lead image: Return. Photo: Uncredited.