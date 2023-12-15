Vectoflow secures €4M Series A for its customised flow measurement tech

Today Vectoflow, maker of 3D printed flow measurement systems, is pleased to announce the completion of its Series A investment round, securing €4 million in funding.

Vectoflow produces standardised and customised flow measurement technology for every application, reliably measuring the static and total pressure, velocity and angle of attack of a flow.

The company’s technology ensures probes function under the most demanding environmental conditions, and the tech is utilised in applications such as wind energy, aviation, turbomachinery development and research.

Christian Haigermoser, co-founder and co-CEO of Vectoflow, shared:

"We're preparing for future expansion by strengthening our in-house capabilities. This includes ramping up additive manufacturing, improving part post-processing, optimising instrumentation assembly, enhancing sensor calibration, and developing software solutions for test rig data acquisition and control. Our extensive know-how in flow instrumentation design, manufacturing, and calibration will play a crucial role in supporting business development across various markets."

The round was backed by new key investors, including Bayern Kapital Innovations fonds II, WN Invest, asto One Investment, argo vantage, Schwarz Holding, Dr Rolf Pfeiffer, as well as existing seed investors AM Ventures and KfW Bankengruppe.

Johann Oberhofer, Managing Partner of AM Ventures, shared:

“We are proud of having supported Vectoflow from its early stage. Katharina Kreitz and Christian Haigermoser recognised that industrial 3D printing is predestinated for fluid-dynamic metrology devices due to its freedom of design, allowing very complex structures. The fact that Vectoflow's customers are now directing their attention towards series production projects underscores the expertise they have diligently cultivated over the years in the R&D sector. With both existing and new partners on board, we are looking forward to supporting their further development and growth into series manufacturing.”

The funds will help the company expand its market presence, and solidify Vectoflow's position in the instrumentation sector.

Lead image: Vectoflow team. Photo: uncredited.