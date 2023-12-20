Crescenta raises €3.5M in Spain's largest fintech Pre-Seed round

Today Crescenta, Spain's first digital fund manager for private equity investment, expands its Pre-Seed financing round with €2 million.

This boost brings the total amount of the round to €3.5 million, making it Spain's largest Pre-Seed round in the fintech sector.

Crescenta is an investment service management company offering professional and retail investors digital access to national and international private equity, venture capital, infrastructure, private debt and impact investment funds.

It also provides its clients with educational information, an advisory tool and the possibility of integrating their bank accounts for a faster and more secure subscription process.

The funding round is led by KFund, and FJ Labs with the participation of All Iron Ventures.

Ander Michelena, co-founder and partner of All Iron Venture shared:

"We are entering Crescenta with the conviction that it is a company that has arrived to change the landscape in private equity investment, joining what is already a megatrend in the fintech world. A first-class team and a project with a strong innovative and technological character are the ingredients that we believe will make them go from pioneers to leaders."

Ramiro Iglesias, CEO of Crescenta, shared:

"Having these profiles in the key strategic areas is essential to grow robustly and at the pace we expect in 2024. In the first quarter of next year alone, we expect to double our team with new recruits in strategic areas such as Operations, Marketing and Investor Relations."

The funds will help grow the Cresenta team and strengthen the brand.

The firm will announce its first funds launch in January 2024.

Lead image: Eduardo Navarro and Ramiro Iglesias. Crescenta. Photo: uncredited.