Industrial edge platform Helin raises €3 million Seed round for seamles edger analytics

Today Helin, a Netherlands developer of an industrial edge intelligence platform, has successfully raised a €3 million Seed round from FORWARD.one.

Specialising in the maritime and energy sectors, Helin's fully managed SaaS solution offers a seamless edge control experience, merging on-site systems with cloud data processing and remote AI applications.

It is the only edge computing solution integrating data, apps, and security in a single platform.

By leveraging real-time data extraction, computer vision, and AI, Helin enables maritime and energy companies to optimise the management of industrial devices on their assets.

Helin's goal is to make 'dumb' industrial assets' smart' to improve efficiency, safety and sustainability. Some of its common use cases include:

Operational KPIs for crews, assets, and operations; automated reporting; API for data sharing and tender compliance; operations control centre; real-time equipment health monitoring.

Applications for monitoring and people detection, incident and overload tracking and reporting.

Digital twin for scenario planning; automated emission reporting; fuel consumption monitoring and advisory tooling.

The capital is Helin's first funding round and marks the transition from its initial bootstrap phase to a phase of accelerated growth.

Since its founding, Helin has landed dozens of major global clients, including Boskalis, BP, HMH, Maersk Drilling, Noble Corp, Stena, and Sunrock.

Joost Lasschuit, CEO and co-Founder of Helin, said:

"Helin is on a mission to become the leading Industrial Edge Intelligence Platform, transforming 'dumb assets' into intelligent, data-driven entities. This transformation is not just about business efficiency; it's about making the world safer, smarter, and more sustainable. Our platform offers best-in-class solutions for efficiency, health and safety, environmental impact and productivity." "With this new investment and a clear vision, Helin is poised to make significant strides in the maritime and energy sectors. We are growing in size and impact, bringing intelligence to industrial areas and revolutionising how businesses operate."

According to Paul Pruijmboom, Managing Partner at FORWARD.one

"We're excited to partner with Helin. Their impressive product, coupled with a dynamic team, aligns perfectly with our vision. We see great potential in Helin and look forward to working with these amazing people to shape the future of industrial intelligence."

The funding will help grow Helin's commercial and development teams and expand its Industrial Edge Intelligence SaaS platform.