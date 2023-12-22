Kosmik raises $3.7M Seed funding for desktop redesign

This week collaborative visual software company Kosmik announced it has raised $3.7 million in Seed funding.

Kosmik is redesigning the desktop, an environment that has remained largely unchanged since it was first created and hasn’t kept up with how we gather, link, and share information today.

Our desktops are still confined to our individual computers and organised into a strict hierarchy of files and folders. This set-up creates constraints for anyone dealing with information daily.

With Kosmik, users can collect countless pieces of information and construct and preserve the connections between them on a freeform canvas. With an integrated browser, PDF reader, and text editor built-in, users can simultaneously surf the web, read PDFs, import files, jot down annotations, and pull extracts directly onto the canvas – all from within Kosmik.

The result is a granular desktop that acts as a networked repository of materials and ideas that users can share with others as a public website to collaborate on in multiplayer mode.

The system is also privacy-centric, with all data encrypted on a user’s device and peer-to-peer, meaning there’s no dependency on cloud services – a standout feature in an increasingly cloud-reliant era.

The Kosmik is now releasing its first AI features, like auto-tagging, smart mood boards, and the ability to bump data from websites.

Paul Rony, Kosmik Founder, shared:

“With traditional desktops, a file can only live in one folder at a time, even if it might be related to others. If you pull it out, you break its ties. As a result, we lose the full context, can’t easily find what we need, and wonder, “why did I save this?” Kosmik was created out of the desire to arrange our knowledge in a personal, intuitive, and spacial way.”

The funding is led by Creandum, the European early backer of Spotify and Klarna, with additional participation from existing investors Alven, Kima Ventures, Betaworks, Amjad Masad (the founder of Replit), Andrew Sutherland (the founder of Quizlet), and other prominent business angels.

Hanel Baveja, Principal at Creandum and Kosmik Board Member, shared:

“Paul and the Kosmik team have built an exceptional product for knowledge management that reimagines from the ground up many outdated paradigms in our daily workflows, from folders to links. Loved already by its users, we couldn’t be more excited to back Kosmik in the next phase of their journey.”

Kosmik will use this investment to scale its operations, build more integrations, and grow its team.

Lead image: Kosmik. Photo: uncredited.