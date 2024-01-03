Manina Medtech raises €1.75M for IVF efficacy

The culmination of 2023 saw Catalan startup Manina Medtech, raise €1.75 million in funding to support the effectiveness of IVF embryo implantation.

The company has developed SEEDCHRONY, a device that utilises a sensor integrated into the transfer catheter to detect specific biomarkers, which enables an AI instantaneous assessment of the uterine environment for embryo implantation.

This means the transfer can be made when the chances of success are highest, thereby increasing birth rates with this type of treatment, which currently stand at less than 30 percent.

Unlike the standard of care (counting days) and the current solutions (tissue analysis requiring tissue biopsies and time for sample processing),

SEEDCHRONY is accurate; the measurements are done directly in the uterine fluid, and the results are immediate, allowing testing and transfer on the same day.

The funding round was led by Medex Partners, with investment from a consortium of business angels and support from the Ministerio de Ciencia e Innovación through its national scientific research and transfer program.

The funds will be allocated towards extensive clinical research, validation of SEEDCHRONY’s effectiveness, team expansion, and enhancing its technological infrastructure.

Lead image: "Ivf" by DrKontogianniIVF is marked with CC0 1.0.