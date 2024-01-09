Full Venue raises €2M increasing audience monetisation in sports and events

Today sports and events company Full Venue, secured €2 million in investment.

Full Venue leverages AI to transform the way companies monetise their audiences. Integrated with existing marketing channels, its software predicts the likelihood of a potential customer purchasing by collecting data from first-party data digital platforms and directly applying its AI proprietary algorithms.

As a result, high-performing buying groups and their characteristics are identified, allowing clients to target them across their marketing channels.

The Portuguese startup operates in seven geographical markets, including Portugal, Spain, the UK, Finland, Belgium, Romania, and Chile. It has already helped several football federations to increase their e-commerce sales.

The Belgian FA (RBFA) has sold out several matches from Men’s, Women’s, and Youth National teams since the beginning of the partnership.

The Romanian FA (FRF) increased their online sales by 36 percent and simultaneously reduced the ads cost per acquisition by 29 percent.

In the event landscape, partnership with the Primavera Sound Festival converted 2x more than generic segmentation, considering sales obtained through paid media advertising.

Full Venue is expanding its footprint within UEFA FA’s, music festivals, live shows, football leagues, and clubs.

The round was led by GED Ventures, with the participation of two Business Angels, José Pinto and Pedro Aguiar. Among the shareholders are also Tiago Monteiro (former F1 driver), Bernardo Novo (CEO SC Fitness), and Fernando Reani (MD Under Armour AUS and NZ).

Full Venue’s CEO, Tiago Costa Rocha shared:

“Our successful Seed Round marks a significant milestone for Full Venue. We are thrilled to have the support of strategic investors and partners who share our vision for reshaping the sports and events technology landscape. With our unique approach, integrating AI for audience generation and a focus on simplicity, we are aiming to revolutionise how companies monetise their audiences.”

In the upcoming months, the company plans to close new partnerships with Football Associations, increase its presence in music festivals worldwide, and finalise global deals with professional sports leagues and clubs, as well as forge partnerships in retail, hospitality and health.

Lead image: Full Venue. Photo: uncredited,