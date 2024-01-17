Berlin-based Everphone secures €270M for Device-as-a-Service expansion

Everphone, a Berlin-based B2B Device-as-a-Service platform, has secured €270 million in a Series D financing round. A significant portion of the capital will be used to integrate an additional 1 million devices into the company’s circular operating model.

Following a $200 million Series C investment round that was tied to a US market entry in late 2021, the introduction of new hardware will also pave the way for Everphone to significantly ramp up international operations and further expansion.

The company also intends to introduce new enterprise-friendly features including business intelligence and ESG reporting.

Led by Citigroup, the debt financing portion of Everphone’s Series D round was led by Citi Group and saw participation from Phoenix Insurance, and KfW.

The equity portion of the €270 million round was provided by Capnor and their partner Calista alongside existing investors including Cadence Growth Capital and Everphone founder Jan Dzulko.

Reporting revenues in excess of €75 million in 2023, on Everphone’s next phase of growth, Dzulko shared:

“Our next goal is to reach the €100 million revenue mark. “The influx of renowned investors prepares us for the next step towards internationalisation in Europe and the USA. I am so confident in our team, service, and especially future growth that I have personally invested in this round of financing as a founder.”

