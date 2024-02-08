Jow's bespoke menu app attracts $13M investment for US expansion

Jow, a Parisian grocery shopping and menu recommendation app, has announced the addition of $13 million in a Northzone-led Series A extension financing round. The additional capital will be used to support the company’s US market entry.

Building upon a previously announced, yet uncategorised, Series A round that saw Eurazeo, Stride, Headline, and DST Global pump $20 million into the startup, the $13 million extension welcomes Northzone to the cap table, with existing backers, including Eurazeo, participating.

While the foodtech sector has seen a healthy dose of consolidation in recent months, despite its descriptor, Jow isn’t exactly what you think it is.

It’s not a grocery delivery service, and it’s not a prepared meals deal either. Upon signing up for the service, a host of questions including how many adults, children, and pets are in your household, what your dietary preferences are, any allergy/dislikes, goals, and geographic location, Jow sets to work outlining a bespoke menu.

Since 2017, Jow has amassed a user base of over 6 million across France and partnered with eight of the country’s largest grocery retailers including Carrefour, Auchan and Intermarché.

Now, having dialled in the secret sauce, Jow is taking the show on the road, namely, the United States, where the company says it’s found a particular fit. The company has already established partnerships with retailers including Ralph’s and Kroger.

Jow CEO and co-founder Jacques-Edouard Sabatier elaborates:

“A digital personal shopper, kitchen help, and life coach, Jow helps families eat well, and reduce cost as well as waste. Over 150 million meals have been prepared thanks to Jow, and each typically includes 25 per cent more fresh ingredients and 15 per cent less waste. “We are extremely proud to offer families a way to eat better, reduce waste, and lighten the mental load of meal preparation.”

On the investment, Northzone partner former co-founder at HelloFresh, Jessica Schultz adds:

"Jow is the next evolution of meal kits and online super markets combined, which is a very attractive proposition. They are taking a software-only approach to meal planning and grocery shopping and by doing that they are improving the experience for both the consumer and the retailer. "We have been so impressed by the Jow team and after seeing their success in France we are very excited to partner with them for their international expansion, starting with the US market."

Lead image via Jow