Sweden's Heatland Discgolf acquires European Birdies

This week Heatland Discgolf AB announced its acquisition of European Birdies for an undisclosed sum., alongside a pivotal manufacturing partnership with Sacci AB.

It’s news to me, disc golf is the fastest-growing sport in the Nordic countries. Imagine golf played with a frisbee instead of golf clubs and balls.

Founded in 2021, Heatland Discgolf’s involvement spans the entire ecosystem of the sport, from organising prestigious events such as the Swedish Disc Golf Pro Tour to event management, e-commerce, physical retail presence, distribution, and turn-key solutions for disc golf course building.

While European Birdies will operate independently to preserve its brand identity and customer relationships, the partnership with Sacci AB will enhance Heatland’s product development capabilities.

Heatland will broaden its product offerings and reinforce its commitment to sustainability in the disc golf industry.

Lead image: Heatland Discgolf. Photo: uncredited.