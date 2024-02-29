Filigran's journey: From €5M seed round to €15M Series A in just six months

Today French cyber tech startup Filigran has announced the completion of a €15 million Series A funding round led by Accel. The Series A arrives just six months after the startup secured €5 million in a seed round led by UK investor Moonfire.

Backing Accel’s lead, existing investors Moonfire Ventures and Motier Ventures continued their support of the company.

The investment is slated to help Filigran accelerate global expansion and product development plans, namely through US and Australian market entries.

Filigran’s cybertech offer provides enterprise-level cybersecurity and crisis management teams with threat intelligence, allowing for the enhanced prioritisation of alerts, investigation of threats, and the optimisation of the company’s existing cybersecurity defences.

Leveraging the power of open source, and its associated community, Filigran is reducing the barriers to threat intelligence adoption and creating a network of enterprises, governments and researchers who contribute to threat intelligence and other cyber data including members from Deloitte, Orange Cyberdefense, Deepwatch, Arctic Wolf, Atos, Wavestone and Intrinsec.

Founded in late 2022 by Samuel Hassine (CEO) and Julien Richard (CTO), Filigran counts commercial enterprise companies including Marriott, Thales, Hermès, Airbus, Novartis, Bouygues Telecom as well as public sector entities such as the NYC Cyber Command, the FBI, the European Commission, ENISA, and the Dutch police as clients.

Hassine shared:

"In a difficult environment for tech fundraising, completing two significant rounds of financing in less than a year demonstrates Filgran’s ability to develop and execute a strong platform for anticipating and analysing cyber threats. “This Series A will enable us to accelerate the development of our XTM portfolio and accelerate the business. With a strong international focus and an open-source vision of the future of cybertech, we have the resources to achieve our mission more quickly.”

Accel partner Andrei Brasoveanu adds:

“The Filigran team has achieved a huge amount since launch and we believe that their open-source community and platform approach will enable organisations to upscale their threat intelligence efforts. “With Sam and Julien’s deep sector expertise and a large number of government and enterprise customers already using Filigran, there’s a significant global opportunity ahead for the company and we look forward to joining their journey!”

Lead image: The Filigran team