graswald.ai raises $3.3M for its 3D content creation platform

Today German 3D brand creation tool graswald.ai has raised $3.3 million with funding co-led by Lakestar and Supernode Global. graswald.ai transforms enterprise 3D content with a Figma or Canva for 3D platform that drastically enhances customer engagement through immersive visuals.

Starting as a teenager, Julius Harling, founder and CEO of 3D Creator, has been growing a community of over 170,000 worldwide 3D creatives using his tools.

Despite its benefits, 3D content creation is still hindered by outdated, manual processes prone to error and delay, often taking days to complete a single object. The labour-intensive work requires extensive training in costly software, driving brands to spend up to $5,000 per product and endure long wait times, making large-scale 3D visualisation projects nearly unfeasible.

According to Harling:

“3D is the next generation of medium, but the way it is created is still stuck in the 90s. By leveraging the latest advancements in generative AI, we’re building the future of 3D creation for businesses and individuals.”

The first iteration of graswald.ai has been used by over 170,000 creative users worldwide, including companies such as NVIDIA, Autodesk, Amazon Games, Axis Studios, and more.

However, the main usage focused on professional 3D users in the entertainment industry, limiting the possibilities of what you could achieve by our company’s expertise in 3D.

In response, the company is aiming its solution for enterprise, where it solves three three main problems:

AI-lead 3D product digitisation: Users can digitise their entire product catalogue scalably at a fraction of the usual cost (save up to 95%). All they need is a short video of their product shot in any location (e. g. warehouse, studio, office, outside).

3D content creation: 3D twin t automates content production like image cut-outs, product videos or mood shots, directly inside graswald on the web, without the need for a physical photo studio.

Sharing: griswald offers high-performance 3D viewers on company product pages or power virtual try-ons with AR features.

With graswald.ai, brands of all sizes can start adopting 3D for their entire product catalogue at low costs without the hurdle of manual processes, complicated logistics and external third-party services.

Harling explains:

“We reduce the production cost of 3D content by more than 95 per cent whilst dramatically increasing the visual quality.”

The round is co-led by Lakestar and Supernode Global and welcomes FOV Ventures, Robin Capital and Notion Scout Fund as well as Jens Lapinski (Angel Invest), Arnav Bhimbet (ICONIQ Capital), Chris North (L Catterton), Philipp ‘Pip’ Klöckner, Patrick Andrae, CEO of HomeToGo and Andy Lenz, founder of t3n, as well as existing investors HTGF (Dominik Lohle) and Martin Ostermayer.

According to Mike Sackler, Managing Partner at Supernode Global:

“graswald.ai revolutionises enterprise 3D content creation, offering a platform that drastically enhances customer engagement through immersive visuals. Inspired by the success stories of Canva and Figma, we're forging a path towards innovation.”

