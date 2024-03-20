UK indie horror game devs Cathedral Studios raises $6.66M in Seed funding

UK indie games devs Cathedral Studios announced today that it has successfully closed a Seed funding round of $6.66 million.

Cathedral Studios consists of a diverse team of developers with backgrounds in Far Cry, Borderlands, Assassin's Creed, Sea of Thieves, and Call of Duty.

The studio’s focus is crafting immersive stories and captivating gameplay experiences.

Its changing the future of games with the launch horror game The Bormless.

Set in the enigmatic town of Farmouth, The Bornless immerses players in a world where demonic entities and human realms collide.

Toby Saunders, CEO of Cathedral Studios, shared:

"The Bornless is our ode to the horror genre, a game crafted with a unique blend of passion and precision. This funding, intriguingly mirroring the devil's number, is essential in bringing our dark vision to fruition. With The Bornless, we're not merely entering the horror FPS market; we're elevating it. Our dedication lies in crafting a narrative-driven, visually arresting, and thoroughly engaging horror experience that will leave a lasting impression on our players."

This investment, led by Arca and bolstered by contributions from key industry players such as Hartmann Capital, LiquidX, IVC, 6th Man & Spartan, represents a pivotal moment for Cathedral Studios in its quest to redefine the horror gaming genre.

According to Sasha Fleyshman, Portfolio Manager at Arca:

"Cathedral Studios has been relentlessly building behind the scenes for the past few years, and we have been very impressed with their execution in the given market environment. The intersection of horror gaming and innovative tech creates a unique opportunity to dominate an underserved but passionate core base of gamers. We have the utmost confidence that Cathedral has the necessary pieces to take the reins. We have seen what they have done on a slender budget — we very much look forward to seeing what they can accomplish with a full tank."

The funding is earmarked for increased staffing and the accelerated development of Cathedral Studios.

Lead image: Cathedral Studios.