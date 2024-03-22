Meatable can now transform cultivated cells into sausages in a record four days

Reinforcing my view that the Netherlands is Europe’s frontrunner to get cell-cultivated meat to market, Meatable announced this week that it has reached an important milestone in its efforts to produce cultivated meat at scale.

Meatable can transform pluripotent stem cells (PSCs) into high-quality fat and muscle tissue in a record four days, down from eight days, a faster process than any in the industry.

This is approximately 60 times faster than the time it takes farmers to rear a pig for pork and significantly faster than other cultivated meat processes. It involves nothing more than pulling a single cell once from a pig without causing harm.

It is made possible through Meatable’s core patented Opti-Ox technology, which enables cells to multiply and differentiate into mature muscle and fat cells—the key ingredients for real, tasty meat. This technology will enable the company to produce cultivated meat significantly faster and at lower costs than industry norms.

By reducing cell differentiation time in half, Meatable’s process now requires nearly half as many bioreactors at scale, cutting CAPEX costs and enabling more efficient use of production space. By utilising less labour, energy, infrastructure, ingredients and water, Meatable’s process has become more scalable, cost-efficient, and more sustainable for the world’s environment.

According to Daan Luining, co-founder and CTO of Meatable:

“This is truly a remarkable moment for Meatable and the cultivated meat industry as a whole, as we just made the fastest process in the industry that much faster. Achieving the ability to produce cultivated meat at scale and efficiency has been our goal from day one, and this step moves us significantly forward in fulfilling our promise. Meatable remains intensely focused on providing the world with a natural meat solution without harming animals or the environment, and I’m proud to say that the reduction in cell differentiation time puts us on the path to delivering our products cost-efficiently at scale.”

Meatable’s pork sausage was recently sampled at a tasting event in Singapore, where Meatable aims for its cultivated meat products to reach the mass market, with an expected restaurant launch later this year.

Meatable was also the first cultivated meat company to submit a dossier to the Dutch government for consideration to hold the first cultivated tastings in Europe and continues to plan for expansion to the United States in 2025.

Lead image: Meatable. Photo: uncredited.