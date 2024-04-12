Volaris Group acquires Icore Solutions

Icore Solutions, a SaaS platform that facilitates integration of bundled digital services, has been acquired by Volaris Group. Volaris is an acquirer who ‘buys and holds’ software businesses before they are bought by others.

These deals allow the acquired company to retain autonomous operations and its teams to access training for new verticals should its purpose change when bought again. Sweden-based Icore currently offers software integration that simplifies the collecting, structuring and analysing data for other companies.

Volaris' stated goal in the Icore acquisition is to develop the company and help support long-term and sustainable growth with a further strengthened market position. Icore will run the business as a separate operating company within Volaris Group and retain the name, brand, and focus on its own market.

Icore will have access to the toolbox that Volaris has accumulated from a decade of experience with software, a global network and the opportunity to collaborate with other companies within the group.

Christian Lanng, COO at Volaris Group, stated:

“Volaris is constantly on the lookout for companies with exciting products and services in the software industry and we have found that in Icore. Our mission is to support and inspire Icore's management in their work. We work to develop leaders and provide the management team autonomy to run the business."