Data analytics provider Bridgewise raises $21M

Bridgewise has announced the completion of a $21 million funding round, bringing its total capital raised to $35 million.

The round was led by SIX Group, the key market infrastructure operating the financial centres in Switzerland and Spain. Other participants were Group 11, the fintech-specialist VC firm; and L4 Venture Builder, the VC arm of B3, the leading exchange in Latin America.

Bridgewise leverages a strong database to generate AI-based analysis by analysing data on listed global securities, including stocks, and mutual funds. It also provides investment recommendations, a regulated feature that has already been approved in the markets in which it operates.

The funding will further accelerate the expansion of Bridgewise's global presence and support the development of its ML-enabled recommendations.

Distributors of its information and customers include serving exchanges, banks, trading platforms, investment houses, wealth advisors, and financial media & education platforms. The company currently has clients and operations in over 15 countries including Australia, Brazil, Japan, Singapore, Switzerland, UAE, UK and US.

Gaby Diamant, Co-founder and CEO of Bridgewise, said,