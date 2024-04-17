Lithuanian startup CTO2B secures €1M for automated DevOps on any cloud platform

CTO2B, a Lithuanian startup offering a SaaS platform for automated DevOps on cloud infrastructure, today announced the close of a €1 million Pre-Seed funding round.

Companies spend millions on cloud resources yet repeatedly face the same challenges in building and maintaining their infrastructure.

"We saw a need to break free from the cycle of solving the same infrastructure problems for every new company," said Andrius Bagdonavičius, co-founder of CTO2B.

"CTO2B was born from the desire to share our expertise and streamline DevOps for businesses on any cloud platform."

CTO2B's platform eliminates the need for specialised cloud infrastructure skills, freeing up engineering teams from infrastructure management. This allows them to dedicate their time and resources to developing the core features and functionalities that truly differentiate their businesses.

CTO2B further optimises cloud costs, ensures high availability and scalability for reliable service, and simplifies security and compliance adherence.

The platform operates on a customer's chosen cloud provider, automatically handling infrastructure setup and ongoing maintenance, delivering a well-architected framework which meets optimal security and compliance requirements.

Practica Capital led the funding with participation from FiRSTPICK and several business angels.

"Andrius and Aleksej have built strong domain expertise working in demanding banking and fintech sectors," said Arvydas Bložė, partner at Practica Capital.

"We have made a high conviction bet on the infrastructure-as-a-code solution with strong demand pull from the market."

"FIRSTPICK shares the view on the DevOps industry's needs and challenges, such as cloud computing growth, data security and compliance, complexity of cloud migration and in general skills gaps. This is why we are excited to back the CTO2B team which brings years of experience and knowledge in the field," said Dmitrij Sosunov, partner at FIRSTPICK.

Lead image: CTO2B. Photo: uncredited.