Maxburg Capital Managemen soars past €1B capital raised with Fund IV

Today private equity firm Maxburg Capital Management (announced the successful closure of Maxburg Capital Fund IV.This brings Maxburg's total capital raised to over €1 billion.

Fund IV is 50 percent larger than its predecessor. It drew a broad spectrum of global institutional investors, ranging from public and corporate pension funds to consultants, endowments, foundations, insurance companies, and family offices across Europe, North America, and Asia. Several portfolio company founders are also among the investors.

Maxburg will continue its partnership with RAG-Stiftung.

According to Moritz Greve, partner at Maxburg:

"Our appreciation goes out to our loyal investors for their continued trust, and we extend a welcome to our new institutional partners. The oversubscription of Fund IV is a testament to the investor confidence in our investment strategy and our adeptness in identifying opportunities within the DACH region.”

Maxburg invests in both majority and minority stakes, committing between €10 and €100 million in equity per transaction. It has invested in over 55 companies and executed six platform investments across several sectors.

Felix Treptow, partner at Maxburg, shared:

"Looking ahead, our team is committed to persisting in our strategy of investing in high-quality companies across varied sectors in the DACH region. We are poised to continue delivering robust returns, further developing well-positioned and operationally sound SMEs.”

Lead image: Moritz Greve, partner at Maxburg. Photo: uncredited.