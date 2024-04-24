a16z-backed ComplyAdvantage acquires US company Golden

UK financial crime intelligence company ComplyAdvantage has acquired US company Golden

Financial institutions and other regulated entities are required by law to ensure the legitimacy of the people and organisations they choose to do business with and the legality of the transactions they facilitate.

ComplyAdvantage uses AI and machine learning to parse through a continuously updated database of entities to give clients the most accurate 360-degree view of financial crime risk. As clients respond to alerts, a feedback loop continuously enriches the insights ComplyAdvantage provides. The company has five global hubs in New York, London, Singapore, Cluj-Napoca, and Lisbon.

Golden is a San Francisco-based innovator automating the construction of one of the world's largest knowledge graphs. This graph shows interconnected data points and their relationships to analyse complex information.

Golden's data extraction and disambiguation using sophisticated natural language processing will bring additional disparate data sources into ComplyAdvantage's data ingestion layer, providing clients with even more comprehensive, real-time financial crime risk insights.

As part of the acquisition, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) joins various investors, including Goldman Sachs, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Index Ventures, and Balderton Capital.

According to Vatsa Narasimha, CEO of ComplyAdvantage:

"Delivering AI-enriched financial crime insights to our customers through a best-in-class user experience built on the most interconnected data has been our north star at ComplyAdvantage since day one. The acquisition of Golden is a critical milestone on that journey."

Jude Gomila, Golden founder and CEO, who will join ComplyAdvantage as a board observer and special advisor, added:

"I have known Charlie Delingpole, the founder of ComplyAdvantage, since 2005, and I am thrilled to bring together our capabilities. We are creating a global team of data experts by combining our experienced AI and large language model (LLM) specialists with ComplyAdvantage's industry-leading data science team. Together, I'm confident we will transform financial crime risk management for businesses worldwide."

Lead image: Vatsa Narasimha, CEO of ComplyAdvantage. Photo: uncredited.