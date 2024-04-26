Helsinki's HappySignals raises €12M for human-centric IT transformation

This week Helsinki IT management company HappySignals raised €12M.

HappySignals was founded in 2014 and helps organisations transform their IT and services to become more human-centric by leveraging employee experience data and AI. The company’s IT Experience Management platform and ITXM Framework transform IT in large enterprises, making IT teams and their end-users happier daily. By prioritising employee happiness and productivity, organisations save money and drive increased business value.

Companies like PepsiCo, Fujitsu, and Reckitt transform their IT to a value creator by focusing on delivering services that enhance business operations and employee experiences.

Sami Kallio, the CEO and co-founder of HappySignals, shared:

“Historically, IT has concentrated on technical and process metrics, which essentially measure how IT functions rather than the value it creates or could potentially create.”

“In IT, we talk about moving away from SLAs (service level agreements) and starting to focus on XLAs (experience level agreements). IT should continue to measure the traditional metrics, but the three pillars of IT—People, Process, and Tech—should always be considered in that order. This is where we help IT organisations gather and analyse employee experience data to make better decisions.”

Mandatum Asset Management led this round of funding, with participation from existing investors Nauta and Vendep Capital.

Rami Salonen, Investment Manager, Mandatum Asset Management, shared:

“With its human-centric approach, we believe that HappySignals has found a solution to a problem that has not been solved in the market before.”

The investment will fuel sales, marketing, and product development for global expansion.

Lead image: Founders of HappySignals (Left to Right: Sami Kallio, Sami Aarnio and Pasi Nikkanen). Photo: uncredited.