Jamango! raises $2.5M for no-code game design

Game creation platform Jamango! has raised $2.5 million to accelerate development ahead of launching globally later this year.

The platform has seen success due to its accessibility for those looking to design or customise their own games: it allows players to combine simple block-based building with a no-code editor so that lack of coding knowledge is not a barrier to participation.

The gaming industry has seen great demand for user-generated content and the resurgence of browser-based instant gaming continues to fuel a market expected to grow by $63 billion through 2027. With its focus on browser-first and web-based gaming as opposed to downloads, Jamango! hopes to be part of this transformation.

The pre-seed funding round was co-led by Elkstone and Delta Partners with additional funding from notable angel investors including Brian Caulfield, Brendan O’Driscoll, and Conor Sheahan who joins as Chairman. The company’s advisory board members include Kevin Bergin, the former VP of Technology at Scopely), Brendan McCaffrey (experienced AAA games key art director) and Eric Kabish (VP of Design at VRChat, former VP of Design at Roblox).

Adam Dalton, Co-Founder of Jamango!, commented on the raise: “Our mission at Jamango! is to empower the next generation of game creators. We see a major opportunity to bring user-generated content to the browser at a time when the market is signaling a surge in demand for the browser game category.

“We’ve developed a proprietary engine that turns the creative process of building worlds and making games into a simple, fun, and social experience that’s instantly accessible to anybody who has access to a web browser.”

"Delta is excited to be supporting the Jamango team on their mission to bring a new UGC Instant gaming platform to life. Inspired by platforms such as Roblox and games like Minecraft, we believe Jamango has a new unique proposition that their players and creators alike will love." said Rich Barnwell, investor at Delta Partners and founder of DIGIT, acquired by Scopely.