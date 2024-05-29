Bridgepoint backs CMS platform LumApps

Eurazeo and its partners have sold their stakes in LumApps, a CMS platform, to Bridgepoint Capital.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered near Lyon, France, LumApps is a cloud-based social intranet platform for enterprises which facilitates information sharing, communication and collaborative working between employees. The company has developed an ML-powered solution that integrates with popular enterprise software such as Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.

Eurazeo has supported Lumapps since 2017, with successive reinvestments in 2018 and 2019 that have helped finance its international development and external growth. Once finalized, the transaction should generate total gross sale proceeds for the Group's funds of over €210 million.

The platform has managed to consolidate its presence in the United States and enhanced its product offering through strategic acquisitions. It has over five million users across 700 corporate clients and has been profitable since 2023.

"Eurazeo's long-term financial and operational support has been decisive in LumApps' success. Very early on, Anne-Charlotte and Benoist saw the potential of our solution in a market that is reinventing itself in terms of employee experience against a backdrop of the fight for talent. Their unfailing support has helped LumApps to become the benchmark solution in its market worldwide." said Sébastien Ricard, CEO.

Managing Director Anne-Charlotte Philbert commented:

"We are extremely proud to have supported the management team in implementing a shared vision. LumApps has established itself as a world leader in digital solutions for Employee Experience. This fruitful seven-year collaboration combining the seamless contributions of our Venture capital and Growth investment businesses, illustrates Eurazeo's know-how and expertise in the Tech sector. We were honoured to be part of this wonderful adventure alongside experienced and passionate entrepreneurs like Sébastien Ricard and Elie Mélois.”