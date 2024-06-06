Norway's Sloyd secures €3M for 3D game design

Norwegian Sloyd has raised a €3M seed round for its 3D game design software. Funding was provided by for a16z, Antler, Skyfall and a strategic investment from Autodesk. Other investors include FreshFund, AceCap, Hartmann Capital and a number of high profile angel investors.

The round included a strategic investment from Autodesk, a global leader in 3D design and make technology.

Sloyd enables creators to design, customize, and implement 3D assets. It creates ‘game quality’ models with a clean topology powered by AI in real time.

The platform's blend of AI-driven prompting, parametric models, and real-time world generation is making high quality 3D creation available for game developers, professionals in TV/Movie production and architectural visualization. Sloyds unique solution promises to not only speed up creation time for professionals, but also allow gamers themselves to create 3D within games and XR experiences with no waiting time. It is already being used by some of the world’s largest gaming companies.

3D modeling is one of the world’s fastest growing industries with creators quickly adopting new technologies. The market is expected to grow to a global value of $32BN in the next ten years.



Many are concerned about IP challenges when it comes to AI solutions in the design space. When users prompt Sloyd for a 3D model, they can safely generate and customize models that are not infringing on any 3rd party data, which is surely assuring for the industry as a whole.

Andreas Edesberg, co-founder of Sloyd, commented: “We are honored to be recognized by the foremost authority in 3D software and creative technologies. The backing of globally respected VC firms and global technology leaders such as Autodesk is invaluable as we endeavor to develop AI solutions tailored to the needs of professionals in 3D, enhancing their workflows.”

Founders of Sloyd, Andreas Edesberg and Avi Latner, first met during an Antler residency in Oslo in 2021. They now lead a global team of 13 experts in gaming, AI and 3D modelling.

Kristian Jul Røsjø, Partner at Antler, commented: “Sloyd is harnessing AI to transform 3D creation for creators around the world. This is a fast growth industry that is attracting significant levels of investment and innovation. Sloyd have firmly positioned themselves as pioneers in this space and the investment is testament to their ambition and potential. We are delighted to have supported Andreas and Avi from day zero and have every confidence in their future success.”