Slovenian SaleSqueze secures $1.5M for automated sales

SaleSqueze , a Slovenian sales management platform for manufacturers, has raised $1.5M in seed funding. The round was led by Underline Ventures, with participation from Robin Capital, Fortech Investments, and angels Super-Angels, Klub 20, Xenia Muntean, Christoph Zoeller, and Björn W. Schäfer.

The investment will be used to accelerate the company’s market entry and enhance its product development. SaleSqueze is focused on creating a “Tesla-like” experience in the manufacturing industry, focusing on complex products including home and garden equipment, tiny and modular houses, agricultural equipment, RVs and more. The company’s product provides a seamless, automated lead-to-order process with a heavy focus on delivering an excellent customer experience alongside the integration of AI-powered visualization and sales intelligence.

Sales representatives use numerous manual tools, often bundled. Businesses selling complex products struggle the most with slow, manual sales processes, high costs, and managing endless customization requests. These issues lead to inefficiency, errors, frustration, and low sales conversions. Moreover, these companies continue to struggle to help customers visualize their products, allowing them to add various customizations and options all accompanied by an instant price quote.

The company streamlines and automates the sales process, providing a ‘self-service’ model for customers – thus reducing overheads, facilitating custom orders, and helping businesses grow faster and more efficiently.

Leon Panjtar, Co-Founder and CEO of SaleSqueze, said, “Our goal is to make digital sales available to any company selling complex products, just like Shopify did for standard products and like Tesla did for cars. This funding round is a big step towards making that happen as it enables us to make our platform self-service, automate onboarding, and to support more businesses globally. We want to make selling complex products as easy and efficient as possible.”

SaleSqueze is building a Visual CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) platform to automate sales of complex products. Ideal for small to medium-sized businesses, the platform simplifies sales for items like home and garden equipment, tiny and modular houses, RVs, SPVs, automotive, industrial components, medical devices, machinery, and many more.

Bogdan Iordache, General Partner of Underline Ventures, commented, “I’m impressed by SaleSqueze’s vision and dedication. We’re excited to support their mission to simplify B2B sales of complex products with a visual, digital experience.”