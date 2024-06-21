Quantum Innovations raises near €10M for industry-first surgical sensor tech

Polish medtech company Quantum Innovations has raised nearly €10 million in its second funding round.

The team led by Grzegorz Suwalski, M.D, PhD, has developed the world's first sensor technology for monitoring organs during surgery and for transplantation.

The development of medical technologies significantly increases the success rate of cardiothoracic surgeries while reducing complications and mortality rates. Surgeries, especially those involving internal organs, require extreme precision and continuous monitoring. None of the currently available tools or equipment provide such capabilities.

Quantum Innovations aims to fill this gap.

Their Heart Sense solution enables real-time ECG monitoring directly from the surface of a beating heart.

Additionally, Heart Guard technology tracks tissue metabolism, including during periods when the heart is stopped for cardiac surgery.

According to Grzegorz Suwalski, Founder and CEO of Quantum Innovations:

"Heart Sense technology makes it possible to examine the ECG of the operated heart, in any of its positions, from any of its walls, directly from its surface. Heart Guard technology, on the other hand, monitors the metabolism-dependent acidification of the heart. Studies indicate that using this data can help cardiac teams overcome knowledge gaps and prevent dangerous complications and fatalities in patients."

Vinci IQ ASI, a fund established by BGK and managed by Vinci S.A. led the funding, with participation from the company's existing investor, MedTech Holding.

According to Piotr Woliński, President of Vinci S.A.:

"We were convinced to invest primarily by the groundbreaking product and technology, as well as the practical experience of the team. The solutions proposed by QI address an unmet need in clinical practice during cardiothoracic surgeries. Introducing these solutions into medical standards has the potential to reduce complications and perioperative mortality associated with heart surgeries significantly."

The funding round currently raised by the Quantum Innovations team will be used to develop and set up a production line in a clean-room environment. It will also conduct necessary certifications, including regulatory and clinical trials on humans, which will help bring the product to global markets.

Lead image: Quantum Innovations. Photo: uncredited.