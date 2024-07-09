Infinite Reality acquires UK's Landvault in $450M deal to boost immersive tech

Infinite Reality, a company making AI and immersive technologies for digital media and e-commerce, today announced the $450 million acquisition of UK-based Landvault, a tech company specialising in immersive technology and digital twins for Fortune 500 companies and government organisations.

Landvault is building infrastructure to accelerate the 3D Internet by developing tools to create, deploy, and monetise immersive content on the web.

Since a pivot from gaming to digital world development in 2022, the company, initially known as Admix, has helped over 200 clients enter virtual worlds, including Fortune 500 companies and government organisations like the Abu Dhabi government, Mastercard, L'Oreal, Red Bull, and Heineken.

It recently built a platform supporting the metaverse strategy of Middle East governments, tourism boards and real estate companies, mainly across the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The company has raised $40 million over the past three years.

"Joining forces with Infinite Reality allows us to leverage their extensive resources and expertise to scale our vision to build the future of the internet even further," said Sam Huber, Founder and CEO of Landvault.

"While the business is international, we will continue to support the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region in achieving their vision to become a leader in frontier technologies across the metaverse, digital twin and AI."

Following the acquisition, the teams will be integrated, and Landvault will remain as the Middle East arm of Infinite Reality, growing their investment across the region, expanding their footprint and supporting ongoing projects and client relationships.

Sam Huber, founder and CEO of Landvault, will take on the new role of Global President of Enterprise and CEO of the MENA Region, further strengthening Infinite Reality's presence and strategic initiatives in the region. As it continues its go-public strategy in the US, the Company's newly expanded global structure also paves a path towards a potential dual listing, including an IPO on the Abu Dhabi exchange (ADX).

Infinite Reality has previously acquired The Drone Racing League, Ethereal Engine, Action Face ($10 million), and Stakes, bringing its total fundraising to over $750 million since 2019 and its year-to-date acquisition value to $1 billion.

"Now, having joined forces with Landvault and secured this $350 million fundraise, we possess robust capitalisation, financial flexibility, and a fortified position from which to execute our global go-to-market strategy successfully," said John Acunto, co-founder and CEO of Infinite Reality.