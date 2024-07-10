Index Ventures announces $2.3B in funds to back founders from Seed to IPO

VC firm Index Ventures today announced $2.3 billion in new funds.

Combined with the firm’s existing $300 million Origin Seed fund Index is deploying $2.6 billion in capital to back founders from seed to IPO. This brings Index’s total capital raised since its founding to $15 billion.

“Even though technology has transformed our daily lives, the reality is that it has so much further to go,” said Shardul Shah, partner at Index Ventures.

“AI alone will revolutionise virtually every sector of the economy and open up whole industries to venture that have remained virtually untouched. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of people have worked in hypergrowth startups globally and can transfer those lessons to the next generation of companies.”

Index Ventures has established a significant presence in 24 of the world’s 30 most vibrant ecosystems, with a recent expansion into New York.

Across nearly three decades of investment, Index has supported 108 unicorns, 57 IPOs, 200,000 jobs, and has invested in European and UK companies such as DeepL. Revolut, Datasnipper, Tacto, Cradle, and Cloover.

Lead image: From Index Ventures: Carlos (UK), Nina (San Francisco) and, Shardul (New York). Photo: uncredited.