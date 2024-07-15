CORE offers athletes body temperature monitoring and heat score to prep for hot Olympics

With the summer Olympic games just weeks away in France, there are concerns about a potential heatwave, which would significantly risk the health of athletes.

Swiss startup CORE is a division of greenteg AG, the developer of the only noninvasive and accurate core body temperature sensor.

The CORE sensor is a real-time core body temperature monitor built with the advanced, Swiss-made Calera thermal energy transfer sensor, providing medical-grade accuracy.

It is the only wearable solution that allows athletes to continually monitor accurate core body temperature data without an ingested or inserted thermometer.

Temperature tracking is critical to heat training, as athletes prepare their bodies for competing safely in hot weather conditions.

CORE is launching a new Heat Adaptation Score within its app to help athletes capitalise on heat training and adaptation performance gains.

Previously, tracking heat adaptation progress required the expertise of sports scientists or coaches. The Heat Adaptation Score allows athletes to monitor their thermal stress adaptation independently using an evidence-based formula developed through extensive scientific research in Zurich. It offers athletes a precise measure of their heat adaptation to optimise training effectively.

This new feature gives athletes real-time insights into how their bodies adjust to thermal stress as they prepare for increasingly hot competition settings. It makes tracking progress easier, offers guidance to refine training methods for better heat adaptation, and informs pacing in hot events.

CORE Physiologist Puck Alkemade, PhD, commented:

“Most athletes do not have a team of sports scientists on staff. So we want to make it easier for athletes to learn and use thermal data like the pros and for coaches to give more specific direction.”

Some athletes who are using the device in their training regime ahead of competing in the Olympics and the Tour de France this year include:

Kristian Blummenfelt, the first male athlete to hold the Ironman, Olympic, and World Triathlon champion titles at the same time; Fintan McCarthy and Ross Corrigan, Irish rowers teaming up for the men’s pair event this year; and Remco Evenepoel, a Belgian cyclist and rookie Tour de France competitor.