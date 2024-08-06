Alternative fund manager ACE Alternatives secures seven-figure Seed raise

Alternative asset fund service provider ACE Alternatives has raised a seven-figure seed round investment from industry veteran Bob Kneip. As part of this investment, Kneip will also assume the role of Chairman of the Advisory Board. The fresh capital is set to bolster ACE's market expansion and technological advancements.

ACE delivers customized solutions across fund administration, compliance and regulatory matters, tax and accounting, investor onboarding and ESG requirements.

The investment will specifically target the expansion of ACE's operations into Luxembourg and Ireland, which are prominent fund domiciles. Additionally, it aims to penetrate the underserved DACH equity market. A portion of the funds will enhance ACE's AI capabilities, including LLM-based report scripting and Portfolio Valuation services. This will refine ACE’s offerings for General Partners (GPs) and Limited Partners (LPs) and accelerate the deployment of its advanced Suite7 expert software solutions, emphasizing process automation and data connectivity.

This funding milestone follows a period of growth for ACE Alternatives, marked by a 200% year-over-year increase in revenues and assets under service. Notably, over half of ACE's new clientele are referred by existing customers. Recent notable client acquisitions include prominent fund managers such as VSquared, Matterwave, Nucleus, altitude, Identity.vc and Emergence.

Isabella Fandrych, Managing Partner of Nucleus Capital, commented: “The ACE team and platform services have already proven to be a significant value for us and a real strategic asset. Our investor onboarding and fund closing process has been complex and tightly scheduled – the ACE team has been extremely supportive and proactive, making this fast-closing process possible.”

ACE Founder and CEO Matias Collan added: “This partnership with Bob Kneip is a major milestone for us. Bob is a highly accomplished entrepreneur who, over a tenure of more than 25 years, built Kneip Communication into an international market leader in financial information services for investment funds and transformed it into a digital information service company. Therefore, it was only natural to invite Bob to become Chairman of our Advisory Board. In this role, he will support the ACE management in an advisory capacity and share his extensive experience in product strategies, operational growth, and international expansion. With his strong roots and excellent networks in Luxembourg, as well as in Ireland, the UK, and other international markets relevant for ACE, Bob will be an important senior ambassador for ACE in the future.”