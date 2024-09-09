EasyTranslate acquires WorldTranslation

Copenhagen-based translation company EasyTranslate has acquired Nordic WorldTranslation, in a deal that allows them to combine their language expertise.

While the exact terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, EasyTranslate says that the company’s annual revenues will consequently double to more than €10 million and is the next milestone in EasyTranslate’s development. The company has previously raised a total of €6.3 million in capital funding.

The acquisition will accelerate business adoption of HumanAI, EasyTranslate’s proprietary technology, which integrates the efficiency and speed of AI with the consistency and quality of human expertise.

EasyTranslate inherits WorldTranslation’s team of 28 full-time employees and with its integration, EasyTranslate will expand its SaaS and e-commerce customer base, strengthening its foundation for growth.

The news follows last month’s appointment of EasyTranslate CEO Frederik R. Pederson to the Forbes Technology Council.

The acquisition marks the latest stage in EasyTranslate’s strategy to become the market-leading company for translation technology and services. EasyTranslate was supported in this transaction by its financial and strategic partner Pride Capital Partners.

"As we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the translation industry, this acquisition represents a key step in our mission to combine the best of AI and human expertise. World Translation’s commitment to quality and deep understanding of clients’ needs aligns perfectly with our vision.” said Frederik R. Pedersen, CEO, EasyTranslate.

By automating repetitive tasks and optimising translation workflows, HumanAI slashes turnaround times while still ensuring that the cultural nuances and context that only human linguists can provide are never lost.

For customers, this means faster, more reliable translations that maintain the high standards of accuracy and relevance necessary for global communication and the WorldTranslation acquisition will enhance this offering.

"Over the years, many of our employees have raised questions about how the rise of AI would shape our company and the industry. When I began discussions with Frederik, it became clear that EasyTranslate’s mission to keep humans at the heart of the translation process while leveraging AI was exactly the approach we needed, said Ib Brandt Jørgensen, CEO of World Translation.