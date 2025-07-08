Biorce raises €5M to accelerate drug development with AI

Barcelona-based healthtech startup Biorce received €5 million in investment from Norrsken VC, Europe’s largest impact VC. The funding comes just seven months after Biorce’s €3.5 million first round in November 2024, led by healthtech specialist YZR Capital and Mustard Seed Maze.

Clinical trials are essential for advancing new treatments, but the process often faces delays. Around 70 per cent of trials face startup delays, and nearly 60 per cent require costly amendments, averaging $250K–$450K each. These disruptions slow patient access to potentially lifesaving therapies. Most issues arise from poorly designed protocols, miscommunication at trial sites, and logistical mistakes. With the right AI tools, a large pharmaceutical company could save tens of millions each year.

Biorce directly addresses these operational inefficiencies holding back clinical progress. The company’s technology simplifies the process from start to finish, everything from patient recruitment to designing trial protocols and choosing the right trial sites. The aim is to cut down on delays, boost success rates, and speed up access to critical treatments.

Pedro Coelho, CEO of Biorce, shared:

We’re tackling the root causes of delay and inefficiency in clinical trials: issues that cost time, money, and ultimately lives. Our solution cuts through complexity, shortens timelines, and improves outcomes for patients. When my father was diagnosed with cancer, we were lucky to find a clinical trial that extended his life by ten months, but that kind of access is far from the norm. Our goal is to make clinical trials faster and cheaper so that we can get those opportunities to all patients and not just those lucky enough to join a trial.

At the core is the AI-native platform, Jarvis, which helps teams make better decisions early in the process. The platform offers tailored recommendations and predicts which sites are most likely to succeed, helping trial sponsors avoid common pitfalls. That means less time lost, fewer costly mistakes and a faster, more efficient path to bringing new therapies to market.

Biorce’s AI platform is already making a measurable impact in clinical trial planning and protocol design, with adoption by leading pharmaceutical companies, biotechs, and CROs. Designed to be fully therapeutic-agnostic, the platform is currently powering programs across oncology, neurology, and beyond, accelerating time-to-market by enabling smarter, faster decisions.

Having been part of Norrsken Barcelona from its early beginnings, Biorce has experienced significant client interest and doubled its team size since its first round in November 2024.

Tove Larsson, General Partner at Norrsken VC, explained:

Biorce is exactly the kind of pioneering company we’re here to back. They’re combining deep sector expertise with cutting-edge AI to solve what truly matters. Their platform has the potential to radically reduce both the time and cost of bringing new treatments to market, unlocking huge value for pharma and, more importantly, faster access to life-saving therapies for patients.

Recently, Norrsken VC, together with Norrsken Launcher and Norrsken Accelerator, announced a €300 million commitment to back European startups using AI to tackle the world’s most pressing challenges.

Markus Feuerecker, Founding Partner at YZR Capital, said that they are proud to have backed Biorce early in 2024. He said:

From day one, we had a strong conviction in the team and the market. The early traction has been outstanding, and it’s been exciting to watch their momentum build. We’re thrilled to welcome Norrsken VC on board and to join forces in supporting Biorce on its mission to transform clinical trials.

Sofia Queiroz, Investment Principal at Mustard Seed Maze, added:

Biorce’s journey since we backed Pedro and the team has been truly impressive — from strong product development and real-world outcomes to tangible commercial traction. This rapid growth demonstrates that the company is addressing a genuine market need and has the right team in place to capture the opportunity. We’re excited to continue supporting Biorce and to welcome Norrsken VC as a fellow impact investor on this journey.

The clinical trial market, projected to grow from $84 billion in 2024 to $150 billion by 2034, sees increasing pharma R&D expenditure. AI-driven solutions like Biorce’s Jarvis are poised to unlock $13-25 billion in industry value, significantly reducing trial amendments by 30-50 per cent and speeding protocol improvements by 25 per cent.

The company is currently operating in Spain, the UK and the Nordics. The funding will be used to expand the sales team in the US, accelerate product development and enable the company to grow.

Lead image: Biorce - Norrsken | Photo: Uncredited