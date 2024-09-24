Qura raises €2.1M to build LLM-structured legal databases

Stockholm-based legal tech startup Qura, founded in 2023, has raised a seed round of €2.1M led by Cherry Ventures and GP Sophia Bendz who will join the board. The funding round, led by Cherry Ventures and followed by senior Swedish lawyers and other angels, will be used to improve the platform further and collect more legal data.

Qura is an AI search engine used by lawyers to navigate millions of documents from hundreds of scattered legal sources, ranging from environmental laws to financial regulations, and is serving over 50 legal

teams since launching a Beta in April.

The idea behind Qura sprung when co-founder Erik Nordmark started his second degree in law. One week later, he dropped out after realizing that the Swedish legal databases were dinousaric and that LLMs would change everything. He brought in technical co-founders Kevin Kastberg and Arvid Winterfeldt, both with backgrounds in Physics and the former in AI research.

"LLMs are changing how people work with text. A legal archive that took lawyers two weeks to search is combed in eight seconds with an LLM. It goes far beyond chatbots, Qura is a new way to structure and search databases," says Arvid Winterfeldt, CEO at Qura.

The fourth co-founder is industry expert Elisabet Dahlman Löfgren, who left Mannheimer Swartling after 22 years as a lawyer, being responsible for the firm's legal tech initiatives for the last seven years. "I have seen practically every legal tech startup. There is a reason I decided to join Qura; we solve an actual problem—locating intel in vast databases—instead of being a technology looking for a use-case, like most GenAI chatbots who are struggling with adoption in legal. That is why we are winning market share," said Elisabet Dahlman Löfgren.

The legal tech market is in the middle of a hyper-growth revolution, and AI solutions are flooding in. Arvid Winterfeldt, CEO, on how Qura stands out: "ChatGPT created hype around the ability of LLMs to chat and write. Qura is one of

the first solutions to showcase LLMs' ability to read, understand and connect oceans of text. That is where we aim to become world leading."

Foyen, one of Qura's first customers, recently announced they are rolling out Qura across the entire firm after trying and comparing several AI solutions.