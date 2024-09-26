SURGAR secures €11M for Augmented Reality surgical solution

SURGAR, a French startup developing augmented reality (AR) solutions for minimally invasive surgery, has closed an €11 million funding round.

SURGAR's AR software merges the patient's digital twin (obtained through MRI or CT scans) with the minimally invasive (laparoscopic) view in real-time.

The surgeon can visualise internal organ structures (tumours, vessels, and ducts). This technology makes surgeries safer, faster, and more efficient.

The goal is to halve surgical complications and increase precision by 20 times! The benefits for patients are significant (minimally invasive surgery, cancer recurrence, and complication rates) with substantial cost savings for healthcare providers (hospital stay duration, surgical efficiency).



The technology is the result of over 12 years of collaboration between the Clermont-Ferrand University Hospital and the EnCoV team of the Pascal Institute (Université Clermont-Auvergne, CNRS, INP Clermont-Auvergne). SURGAR combines AI, computer vision, and clinical expertise, thanks to the synergy of Professors Bourdel, Bartoli, Canis, and Le Roy, co-founders of the startup.

Nicolas Bourdel, CEO and founder of SURGAR, stated:

"SURGAR is, above all, a human adventure and the result of long-standing collaboration. By addressing a critical need for surgeons, we are serving patients. We have just reached a decisive milestone with the CE marking of our first solution. With this funding, we are set to introduce the first-ever augmented reality solution for abdominal surgery."

The round was led by Mutuelles Impact, managed by XAnge, along with Elaia Partners in partnership with MH Innov, the corporate fund of Malakoff Humanis, Bpifrance through its Digital Venture fund, and several business angels (including Jacques Gardette, Founder of Biocorp). The company also benefited from the renewed support of its historical investors (UI Investissement and Crédit Agricole Capital Innovation).

Nadja Bresous, Partner at XAnge, added:

"The technology developed by SURGAR is a true demonstration of AI serving patients. The solution improves the preparation of laparoscopic surgeries, makes them more efficient, and reduces post-operative complications for patients, including limiting reoperations."

According to Céline Passedouet, Investment Director at Elaia,

"This strategic investment marks a key step in transforming surgery in France."

The funding will enable SURGAR to launch U-SURGAR, a software dedicated to female patients suffering from fibroids and adenomyosis (a form of endometriosis within the uterus), and to finalise and commercialise L-SURGAR and K-SURGAR, aimed at treating liver and kidney cancers respectively.

Other AI-driven applications, including those for endometriosis, are in development, and numerous collaboration agreements have already been signed with hospitals both in France and internationally.

Lead image: SURGAR. Photo: uncredited.