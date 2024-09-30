Sony and Raspberry Pi's AI camera offers a new era of economical intelligent vision sensing tech

Today, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (SSS) and Raspberry Pi announced the launch of their jointly designed AI Camera.

This is the first piece of collaborative technology released since Sony’s investment in Raspberry Pi last year.

The Sony/Raspberry Pi AI Camera retails for a mere $70 and can recognise objects, colours, shapes, and orientation.

The camera is compatible with Raspberry Pi’s range of single-board computers.

The AI Camera is powered by SSS’s IMX500 intelligent vision sensor, which is capable of on-chip AI image processing, and enables Raspberry Pi users around the world to easily and efficiently develop edge AI solutions that process visual data.

Because vision data is normally massive, using it to develop AI solutions can require a graphics processing unit (GPU), an accelerator, and a variety of other components in addition to a camera. The new Raspberry Pi AI Camera, however, is equipped with the IMX500 intelligent vision sensor, which handles AI processing, making it easy to develop edge AI solutions with just a Raspberry Pi and the AI Camera.

The new AI Camera is compatible with all Raspberry Pi single-board computers, including the latest Raspberry Pi 5. This enables users to develop solutions with familiar hardware and software, using the widely used and powerful libcamera and Picamera2 software libraries.

It has an enormous number of potential use cases because it eliminates the need for a GPU and other costly components.

These include:

Factory floors: The camera instantly detects defects like missing or misaligned parts, preventing costly mistakes before they happen.

Labs: Speeding up diagnostics, identifying and counting different cell types on microscope slides in minutes.

Gyms and workplaces: Analysis of posture in real time, ensuring perfect form in weightlifting or safe lifting in manual handling.

“SSS and Raspberry Pi Ltd aim to provide Raspberry Pi users and the development community with a unique development experience,” said Eita Yanagisawa, General Manager, System Solutions Division, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation.

“I’m very excited to share SSS edge AI sensing technology with the world’s largest development community as the first fruits of our strategic partnership. We look forward to further collaboration with Raspberry Pi using our AITRIOS™ edge AI solution development and operations platform. We aim to make the most of AI cameras equipped with our image sensors in our collaborative efforts with Raspberry Pi.”

“AI-based image processing is becoming an attractive tool for developers around the world,”

said Eben Upton, CEO, Raspberry Pi Ltd.

“Together with our longstanding image sensor partner Sony Semiconductor Solutions, we have developed the Raspberry Pi AI Camera, incorporating Sony’s image sensor expertise. We look forward to seeing what our community members are able to achieve using the power of the Raspberry Pi AI Camera.”

From today the product will is available for purchase from Raspberry Pi’s network of Approved Resellers.

Lead image: Raspberry Pi. Photo: uncredited.