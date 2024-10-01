S.Lab secures $100,000 from Google for biodegradable packaging

S.Lab, a producer of eco-friendly packaging solutions, has received $100,000 in equity-free funding from Google along with ongoing mentorship, product support, and Cloud credits, as part of the Google for Startups Ukraine Support Fund.

After successfully allocating a $5 million fund in 2022, Google has announced a new $10 million fund for 2024 and 2025. In total, the company plans to finance 100 Ukrainian startups with 33 already selected.

Out of 1,600 applications for the second stage, S.Lab has been chosen to receive funding to maintain and grow its businesses while rebuilding the country’s economy.

S.Lab was founded in Ukraine in 2021, when co-founders Julia Bialetska and Eugene Tomilin discovered hemp and mycelium combo to produce green packaging.

By harvesting the strength of agricultural waste and the binding power of mycelium , S.Lab creates strong and reliable material capable of fully replacing foamed plastic and beyond.

The material has all the same features as polystyrene in terms of thermal insulation and water resistance, but degrades in soil without any trace in 30 days.

S.Lab has developed its proprietary production technology designed explicitly for plant-based packaging. With a unique concept of automation using robotics and innovative solutions at every stage of the production process, the technology is highly scalable, making it possible to adjust production capacity to meet growing demand.

This scalability ensures adaptation to market fluctuations and ability to provide packaging solutions for various clients, from local businesses to multinational corporations.

According to Julia Bialetska, CEO of S.Lab:

“It's good to see Ukrainian startups gaining so much visibility on the global stage. Our ecosystem has really grown and become stronger, showing the world just how talented and innovative our entrepreneurs are and how many innovative solutions we have. Google for Startups Ukraine Support Fund has played a big role in helping Ukrainian startups get the recognition they deserve, and it’s exciting to see the impact they’re making in Ukraine and worldwide.”

S.Lab plans to use these funds to further develop and enhance its production technology made specifically for plant-based materials. It integrates advanced robotics, automation, and innovative processing techniques to create 100 per cent biodegradable packaging. Unique approach to scalability allows S.Lab to quickly adapt to market demands, serving a wide range of clients from local businesses to global corporations.

Lead image: S-Lab. Photo: uncredited.